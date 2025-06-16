Fastbreak

Former NBA 1st Overall Pick Golden State Warriors Must Consider Signing

I believe the Golden State Warriors should consider signing Markelle Fultz.

Ben Stinar

Markelle Fultz signed with the Sacramento Kings during the middle of the 2024-25 NBA season.

He finished the year with averages of 2.9 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field in 21 games.

This summer, Fultz will once again be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

I believe one team that should consider signing the 27-year-old is the Golden State Warriors.

With where the Warriors are at cap space wise, they have to do a good job hitting on free agents that can be signed for cheap.

Fultz is the ideal guard to bring off the bench and run the offense while Steph Curry (who is 37) gets a rest.

During the 2023 season, the former Washington star averaged 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 60 games.

Fultz was the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft (by the Philadelphia 76ers) after one season of college basketball.

While he will likely never reach his All-Star potential, there is no question that he has the ability to be a solid role player in the right situation.

Via The NBA (on April 12, 2018): "Markelle Fultz (13 PTS, 10 AST, 10 REB) notches his 1st career triple-double in the @sixers 16th consecutive win, becoming the youngest player in NBA History to record a triple-double! #NBARooks"

The Warriors finished the 2024-25 season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.

They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

