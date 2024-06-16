Former NBA 1st Overall Pick Has Been A Free Agent For Over A Year
John Wall hasn't played in an NBA game in over 500 days.
The former Kentucky star most recently played for the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2022-23 season.
That year, he averaged 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 34 games (three starts).
However, Wall was traded to the Houston Rockets, who then waived him.
He has been a free agent (since that point) who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Wall hasn't been a superstar in years, but he was still a productive point guard for Los Angeles.
At just 33, he could still play a role for an abundance of teams around the league.
Wall was initially the first pick in the 2010 NBA Draft after an incredible freshman season for the Kentucky Wildcats.
He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Washington Wizards.
Over that span, Wall made the All-Star Game five times and led the Wizards to the playoffs four times.
In addition to the Wizards and Clippers, he has also spent time with the Houston Rockets over his 11 years playing in the NBA.
He has career averages of 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 647 regular season games.
It will be interesting to see if any NBA team gives Wall a roster spot for the 2024-25 season.