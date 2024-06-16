Fastbreak

Former NBA 1st Overall Pick Has Been A Free Agent For Over A Year

A five-time NBA All-Star is still a free agent.

Ben Stinar

Apr 10, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard John Wall (1) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard John Wall (1) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

John Wall hasn't played in an NBA game in over 500 days.

The former Kentucky star most recently played for the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2022-23 season.

That year, he averaged 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 34 games (three starts).

Jan 6, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (11) and guard Norman Powell (24) discuss strategy as they play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 6, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (11) and guard Norman Powell (24) discuss strategy as they play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports / Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

However, Wall was traded to the Houston Rockets, who then waived him.

He has been a free agent (since that point) who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

Oct 9, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (11) guard Paul George (13) forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and forward Norman Powell (24) watch game action against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (11) guard Paul George (13) forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and forward Norman Powell (24) watch game action against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Wall hasn't been a superstar in years, but he was still a productive point guard for Los Angeles.

At just 33, he could still play a role for an abundance of teams around the league.

Wall was initially the first pick in the 2010 NBA Draft after an incredible freshman season for the Kentucky Wildcats.

He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Washington Wizards.

Over that span, Wall made the All-Star Game five times and led the Wizards to the playoffs four times.

March 1, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2, left) and guard Bradley Beal (3, right) during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
March 1, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2, left) and guard Bradley Beal (3, right) during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to the Wizards and Clippers, he has also spent time with the Houston Rockets over his 11 years playing in the NBA.

He has career averages of 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 647 regular season games.

Apr 27, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) gestures against the Toronto Raptors during the first half in game six of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 27, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) gestures against the Toronto Raptors during the first half in game six of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

It will be interesting to see if any NBA team gives Wall a roster spot for the 2024-25 season.

