Former NBA 1st Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent

Markelle Fultz (who was the first pick by the Philadelphia 76ers) is still a free agent.

Ben Stinar

Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Markelle Fultz (Washington) walks off stage after being introduced as the number one overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Markelle Fultz was once seen as a potential All-Star when he was the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

The former Washington star is coming off a year where he appeared in 21 games for the Sacramento Kings.

He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 2.9 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field.

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Markelle Fultz (20) before the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

This summer, Fultz became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

On July 17, he still remains unsigned.

Via Alex Burns (on July 9): "Top Remaining UFA Point Guards:

Russell Westbrook
Chris Paul
Malcolm Brogdon
De’Anthony Melton
Elfrid Payton
Cory Joseph
Bones Hyland
Monte Morris
Markelle Fultz"

Mar 19, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Markelle Fultz (20) shoots the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Fultz spent the first one and a half seasons of his career playing for the 76ers.

He was then traded to the Orlando Magic where he became a solid role player from 2019-24.

His career averages are 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 28.0% from the three-point range in 255 games.

Via StatMuse: "Last four lottery pick rookies for the 76ers:

— Jahlil Okafor
— Ben Simmons
— Markelle Fultz

and VJ Edgecombe."

While Fultz will likely never become a star, he is still just 27 (and could help a lot of teams off the bench).

He will be a name to watch before training camp.

