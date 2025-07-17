Former NBA 1st Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent
Markelle Fultz was once seen as a potential All-Star when he was the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.
The former Washington star is coming off a year where he appeared in 21 games for the Sacramento Kings.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 2.9 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field.
This summer, Fultz became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On July 17, he still remains unsigned.
Via Alex Burns (on July 9): "Top Remaining UFA Point Guards:
Russell Westbrook
Chris Paul
Malcolm Brogdon
De’Anthony Melton
Elfrid Payton
Cory Joseph
Bones Hyland
Monte Morris
Markelle Fultz"
Fultz spent the first one and a half seasons of his career playing for the 76ers.
He was then traded to the Orlando Magic where he became a solid role player from 2019-24.
His career averages are 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 28.0% from the three-point range in 255 games.
Via StatMuse: "Last four lottery pick rookies for the 76ers:
— Jahlil Okafor
— Ben Simmons
— Markelle Fultz
and VJ Edgecombe."
While Fultz will likely never become a star, he is still just 27 (and could help a lot of teams off the bench).
He will be a name to watch before training camp.