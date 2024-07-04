Fastbreak

Former NBA 1st Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent

Markelle Fultz, who was the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, is still a free agent.

Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Markelle Fultz (Washington) walks off stage after being introduced as the number one overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Markelle Fultz is coming off his fifth year playing for the Orlando Magic.

The former Washington star finished the regular season with averages of 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% form the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 43 games.

This summer, Fultz became a free agent, and he is still available to be signed by any team in the league.

Fultz was the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

He has played seven seasons in the league (for the Magic and 76ers).

While Fultz has never lived up to being the top pick, he is still a reliable role player who could help a lot of teams.

Fultz spent the first two seasons of his career with the 76ers before getting traded to Orlando in the middle of the 2018-19 season.

His career averages are 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range in 234 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 15 NBA playoff games (five starts).

Via Evan Sidery on June 29: "Markelle Fultz will receive interest from a number of teams in free agency seeking further backcourt help.

The 2017 No. 1 overall pick has developed into a solid defender during his tenure with the Magic.

With Orlando’s guard depth, Fultz will likely depart for a bigger role."

As for the Magic, they are coming off a year where they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).

