Former NBA 1st Overall Pick Will Be A Free Agent
Markelle Fultz is coming off his seventh season in the NBA and his fifth playing for the Orlando Magic.
He finished the year with averages of 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 43 games.
Fultz was also in the final season of a three-year, $50 million contract, so he will now be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
Fultz was initially the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Washington.
He was drafted ahead of Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, De'Aaron Fox and other good players.
That said, Fultz has still become a reliable role player.
At 26, he is just entering the prime of his career and could be a good addition to a contending team's bench.
In addition, a return to Orlando would also make sense.
Over his seven seasons with the 76ers and Magic, Fultz has carer averages of 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range in 234 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 15 NBA playoff games (five starts).
As for the Magic, they are coming off an impressive season.
They finished the year as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record and made the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.
However, they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round (in seven games).