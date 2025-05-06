Former NBA 1st-Overall Pick Will Be A Free Agent This Summer
Markelle Fultz is coming off his first season playing for the Sacramento Kings.
He signed with the team during the middle of the year and averaged 2.9 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field in 21 games.
This summer, Fultz will once again become a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
Via @instantkings: "Kings free agents this offseason:
- Trey Lyles
- Jake LaRavia
- Doug McDermott
- Jae Crowder
- Keon Ellis (team option)
- Isaac Jones (team option)
- Markelle Fultz (RFA)"
Fultz was the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft (out of Washington) by the Philadelphia 76ers.
He was picked over players such as Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and De'Aaron Fox.
After a failed stint with the 76ers, Fultz was traded to the Orlando Magic in 2019.
He became a very productive role player over his five years in Orlando.
The 26-year-old has career averages of 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 28.0% from the three-point range in 255 games.
Fultz will be an intriguing free agent to watch this summer, as he can likely be added to a team's roster on a minimum (or non-guaranteed) contract.
As for the Kings, they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-42 record.
They lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.