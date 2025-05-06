Fastbreak

Former NBA 1st-Overall Pick Will Be A Free Agent This Summer

Markelle Fultz (Sacramento Kings) will be a free agent this summer.

Ben Stinar

Apr 2, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Markelle Fultz (20) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Markelle Fultz (20) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Markelle Fultz is coming off his first season playing for the Sacramento Kings.

He signed with the team during the middle of the year and averaged 2.9 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field in 21 games.

Markelle Fultz
Apr 2, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Markelle Fultz (20) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

This summer, Fultz will once again become a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

Via @instantkings: "Kings free agents this offseason:

- Trey Lyles
- Jake LaRavia
- Doug McDermott
- Jae Crowder
- Keon Ellis (team option)
- Isaac Jones (team option)
- Markelle Fultz (RFA)"

Markelle Fultz
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Markelle Fultz (20) before the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Fultz was the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft (out of Washington) by the Philadelphia 76ers.

He was picked over players such as Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and De'Aaron Fox.

Markelle Fultz
Apr 13, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Markelle Fultz (20) shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

After a failed stint with the 76ers, Fultz was traded to the Orlando Magic in 2019.

He became a very productive role player over his five years in Orlando.

The 26-year-old has career averages of 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 28.0% from the three-point range in 255 games.

Fultz will be an intriguing free agent to watch this summer, as he can likely be added to a team's roster on a minimum (or non-guaranteed) contract.

Markelle Fultz
Dec 30, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) drives to the basket against the Washington Wizards during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

As for the Kings, they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-42 record.

They lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.