Former NBA 1st-Round Pick Reportedly Coming Out Of Retirement
Chandler Hutchison most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Phoenix Suns.
The following season, he retired while he was with the Miami Heat's G League affiliate (Sioux Falls Skyforce).
Earlier this week, Cyro Asseo of HoopsHype reported that Hutchison will enter the 2024 G League Draft.
Via Asseo on October 22: "Former Bulls first-round pick Chandler Hutchison and former 5-star recruit Allonzo Trier have entered the 2024 G League Draft, with selection set for Oct. 26. Hutchison retired in 2022 after four seasons, while Trier last played for the Knicks in 2020, sources tell @hoopshype"
Hutchison was the 22nd pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Boise State by the Chicago Bulls.
He spent the first two and a half seasons of his career with Chicago.
In addition to the Bulls and Suns, the 28-year-old also played part of one season for the Washington Wizards.
His career averages are 5.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 103 regular season games.
He also appeared in two NBA playoff games with Washington.
Via GTV HOOPS: "Former Bulls’ first round pick Chandler Hutchison abruptly retired in 2022 at the age of 26. Two years later, he will come out of retirement and enter the 2024 G League Draft (per Hoops Hype). The 6’6” swingman played four years in the NBA and averaged a career-high 7.8 PPG in 2019-20.
When Chandler retired, he was playing in the G League for the Skyforce and averaged good numbers at the time - 16.6 PPG and 7.2 RPG. The G League Draft will take place on Saturday at 1pm but it’s not televised nor live streamed. It was announced yesterday that former Knicks’ guard Alonzo Trier will also enter the Draft."