Fastbreak

Former NBA 1st-Round Pick Reveals He Almost Died From Brain Virus

Former OKC Thunder player Perry Jones spoke about his health.

Ben Stinar

June 28, 2012; Newark, NJ, USA; Perry Jones III (Baylor), right, is introduced as the number twenty-eight overall pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder by NBA commissioner David Stern during the 2012 NBA Draft at the Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images
June 28, 2012; Newark, NJ, USA; Perry Jones III (Baylor), right, is introduced as the number twenty-eight overall pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder by NBA commissioner David Stern during the 2012 NBA Draft at the Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Perry Jones most recently played in the NBA during the 2014-15 season when he was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He finished that year with averages of 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 23.3% from the three-point range in 43 games (13 starts).

Recently, Jones revealed a devastating story of a health scare he suffered during his time with the Thunder (h/t HoopsHype, via Run Your Race).

Jones: "I had this virus spreading in my brain, and then he gave me like at least a week and a half. I probably had a fatal stroke or something. They called it like it was like spreading up from my airway to my throat like to my brain... I woke up, my mom crying, my homies crying... I remember sitting in the bed. I'm looking at the TV... 'Perry Jones isn't here because of a toothache.' I started crying. I'm in the hospital bed fighting for my life."

Thankfully, the 32-year-old ended up being safe and was able to continue his basketball career.

He was initially the 28th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Baylor.

Over three seasons with the Thunder, his career averages were 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 143 games (12 starts).

Perry Jones
Dec 28, 2014; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Chandler Parsons (25) guards Oklahoma City Thunder forward Perry Jones (3) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks defeated the Thunder 112-107. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jones also appeared in 12 NBA playoff games and was part of the team that reached the 2014 Western Conference finals.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.