Former NBA 1st-Round Pick Reveals He Almost Died From Brain Virus
Perry Jones most recently played in the NBA during the 2014-15 season when he was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He finished that year with averages of 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 23.3% from the three-point range in 43 games (13 starts).
Recently, Jones revealed a devastating story of a health scare he suffered during his time with the Thunder (h/t HoopsHype, via Run Your Race).
Jones: "I had this virus spreading in my brain, and then he gave me like at least a week and a half. I probably had a fatal stroke or something. They called it like it was like spreading up from my airway to my throat like to my brain... I woke up, my mom crying, my homies crying... I remember sitting in the bed. I'm looking at the TV... 'Perry Jones isn't here because of a toothache.' I started crying. I'm in the hospital bed fighting for my life."
Thankfully, the 32-year-old ended up being safe and was able to continue his basketball career.
He was initially the 28th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Baylor.
Over three seasons with the Thunder, his career averages were 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 143 games (12 starts).
Jones also appeared in 12 NBA playoff games and was part of the team that reached the 2014 Western Conference finals.