Former NBA 1st-Round Pick Sentenced To 100 Months In Prison
Ben McLemore last appeared in an NBA game during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.
He finished that year with averages of 10.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 64 games.
On Wednesday, the 32-year-old was sentenced to 100 months in prison (via ESPN's Baxter Holmes).
Via Holmes: "NEWS: A judge sentenced Ben McLemore to more than eight years in state prison Wednesday after the former NBA guard was found guilty for raping and sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman at a Lake Oswego house party in 2021"
McLemore played his one year of college basketball for the Kansas Jayhawks.
After his freshman season, he was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the seventh pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Kings and Trail Blazers, McLemore also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers over nine total NBA seasons.
His career averages were 9.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 556 games.
He also appeared in 15 NBA playoff games with the Lakers and Rockets.