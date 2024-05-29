Fastbreak

Former NBA 1st-Round Pick Signs With New Team

John Jenkins, who had the best tenure of his NBA career with the Atlanta Hawks, has signed with a team in Puerto Rico.

Ben Stinar

Mar 15, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; New York Knicks shooting guard John Jenkins (30) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs small forward Davis Bertans (not pictured) during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 15, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; New York Knicks shooting guard John Jenkins (30) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs small forward Davis Bertans (not pictured) during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports / Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

John Jenkins was most recently in the NBA during the 2018-19 season when he played for the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks.

That year, he averaged 4.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 26 games.

Recently, Jenkins signed with a team in Puerto Rico (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).

Via Criollos de Caguas BSN on May 26 translated to English: "Last minute! John Jenkins officially joins tonight 🔥 He averaged 18 ppg, with 47% shooting from the field and 49% from three-point range alongside the @gleagueignite. Let's give a warm welcome to #LaPresion ! Today's game @ 8:00 PM per @telemundopr. #SomosLaPresión🫀"

Jenkins was the 23rd pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks out of Vanderbilt.

He has career averages of 5.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 171 regular season games.

The 33-year-old also appeared in eight NBA playoff games.

Feb 26, 2019; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard John Jenkins (30) dribbles the ball against Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 26, 2019; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard John Jenkins (30) dribbles the ball against Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports / Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Over six seasons, Jenkins played for the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.

The best tenure of his career came with the Hawks.

Jan 31, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer talks with guard John Jenkins (12) and center Al Horford (15) and guard Kyle Korver (26) and guard Dennis Schroder (17) and forward Mike Scott (32) in the first quarter of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 31, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer talks with guard John Jenkins (12) and center Al Horford (15) and guard Kyle Korver (26) and guard Dennis Schroder (17) and forward Mike Scott (32) in the first quarter of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports / Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Jenkins had spent the last two years playing for the G League Ignite.

He's played seven seasons in the G League and has career averages of 20.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 42.0% from the three-point range.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.