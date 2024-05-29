Former NBA 1st-Round Pick Signs With New Team
John Jenkins was most recently in the NBA during the 2018-19 season when he played for the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks.
That year, he averaged 4.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 26 games.
Recently, Jenkins signed with a team in Puerto Rico (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Criollos de Caguas BSN on May 26 translated to English: "Last minute! John Jenkins officially joins tonight 🔥 He averaged 18 ppg, with 47% shooting from the field and 49% from three-point range alongside the @gleagueignite. Let's give a warm welcome to #LaPresion ! Today's game @ 8:00 PM per @telemundopr. #SomosLaPresión🫀"
Jenkins was the 23rd pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks out of Vanderbilt.
He has career averages of 5.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 171 regular season games.
The 33-year-old also appeared in eight NBA playoff games.
Over six seasons, Jenkins played for the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.
The best tenure of his career came with the Hawks.
Jenkins had spent the last two years playing for the G League Ignite.
He's played seven seasons in the G League and has career averages of 20.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 42.0% from the three-point range.