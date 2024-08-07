Former NBA 1st-Round Pick Signs With Team In Greece
Justin Patton most recently played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season when he was a member of the Houston Rockets.
That year, he averaged 5.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 26.5% from the three-point range in 13 games (six starts).
On Wednesday, Peristeri B.C. announced that they have signed Patton (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Peristeri B.C. (translated to English): "KAE Peristeri announces its agreement with athlete Justin Patton, who will wear the club's jersey for the 2024-2025 season.
The 27-year-old center is expected to strengthen the "front-line" of the team, in the domestic competitions, but also in the Basketball Champions League."
Patton was initially the 16th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Creighton.
He had been seen as a player with a lot of potential coming into the league.
However, Patton only appeared in 22 regular season games for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers over four seasons.
His career averages are 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.4% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in 22 games.
In addition to his time in the NBA, Patton has also played in 83 G League games (57 starts).
He averaged 11.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range.
At just 27, it's still possible Patton could return to the NBA or G League before the end of his career.