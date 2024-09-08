Fastbreak

Former NBA 1st-Round Pick Traded To 76ers G League Team

R.J. Hampton has been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers G League affiliate.

Ben Stinar

Nov 19, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) reacts after a three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) reacts after a three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

R.J. Hampton is coming off a year where he appeared in eight games for the Miami Heat.

He finished the season with averages of 1.3 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 28.6% from the field.

Oct 20, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Heat guard R.J. Hampton (4) passes against the Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Hampton also spent time in the G League.

He averaged 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 21 regular season games (four starts).

Recently, Hampton was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers G League affiliate.

Via The Delaware Blue Coats: "In a five-team trade, the Delaware Blue Coats acquire RJ Hampton from the Capital City Go-Go and a 2024 second-round pick from the Osceola Magic. To complete the trade, Delaware sends the returning player rights of Javonte Smart to the Osceola Magic."

Hampton was the 24th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and came into the league seen as a player with a lot of potential.

He has spent time with the Orlando Magic, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat over four seasons.

His career averages are 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 170 regular season games.

Nov 28, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Hampton could end up being a good addition to a team for training camp (or on a 10-day contract).

He is only 23, so there is still a lot of time for him to develop into a rotational NBA player.

The 76ers are coming off a year where they lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

