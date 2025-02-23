Former NBA 2nd Overall Pick Signs With Team In Puerto Rico
Derrick Williams most recently played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season when he appeared two games for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Since leaving the NBA, Williams has continued to play overseas.
During the 2023 season, he averaged 6.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 21 games for Panathinaikos.
Recently, Sportando reported that Williams has signed with a team in Puerto Rico (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Sportando: "Mets de Guaynabo sign former NBA players Derrick Williams and DeMarcus Cousins"
Williams had an outstanding college career at Arizona.
During his sophmore season, he was one of the most exciting players in the country.
Via @TDISportsClips: "February 19, 2011: Arizona All-American Derrick Williams with the rejection in the final seconds to preserve a victory over Isaiah Thomas and Washington in Tuscon."
Williams was the second pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He was picked over players such as Kemba Waker, Klay Thompson and Kawhi Leonard.
During his second season with Minnesota, Williams averaged 12.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 78 games (56 starts).
In addition to the Timberwolves and Lakers, he has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers over seven NBA season.
At 33, Williams likely still has several more years of pro basketball left.