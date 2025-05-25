Former NBA 2nd Overall Pick Will Be A Free Agent
Marvin Bagley is coming off his seventh NBA season where he spent time with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies.
He finished the year with averages of 4.4 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 51.9% from the field in 31 games.
Via StatMuse: "Marvin Bagley in Game 1:
17 PTS (16 MIN)
5 REB
8-8 FG (!!!)
The first player in the 2020s with 15+ PTS, 100 FG% in under 20 MIN in a playoff game."
This summer, Bagley will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
At just 26, there will likely be several teams willing to take a chance on him.
Bagley was the second pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after an incredible freshman year at Duke.
He was picked over superstars such as Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Via Duke Central: "Very few players had a better freshman season than Marvin Bagley. He had an extremely high motor and a relentless drive that made him a force on both ends of the floor."
Bagley has played for the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons (in addition to Memphis and Washington).
His career averages are 12.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field and 29.0% from the three-point range in 289 games.
He has also appeared in two NBA playoff games (with Memphis).
Via ESPn Stats & Info: "In his lone season as a Duke Blue Devil, Marvin Bagley III averaged 21.0 PPG and 11.1 RPG. He was one of four Division I players to average 20 PPG and 10 RPG this season."