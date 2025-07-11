Former NBA 3rd Overall Pick Signs With Team In Japan
Jahlil Okafor was once seen as a potential NBA superstar when he was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the third pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
The 29-year-old briefly returned to the NBA last year when he appeared in one game for the Indiana Pacers.
That said, Okafor has now signed a deal with a team in Japan.
Via @levangakousiki (translated to English): "#22 Jahlil Okafor New Signing Announcement
We are pleased to announce that Levanga Hokkaido has signed a player contract with Jahlil Okafor for the 2025-26 season.
For the new season, we kindly ask for your full “green” support for Okafor."
Okafor has played part of seven seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Jahlil Okafor, who made his NBA return playing for the Pacers’ G League affiliate this season, has signed an overseas contract in Japan.
The No. 3 overall pick from the 2015 NBA Draft averaged 17.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Indiana Mad Ants."
Okafor has career averages of 10.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.2% from the field in 248 games.
Via NBA G League (on May 29): "Jahlil Okafor was arguably the most DOMINANT low post scorer in the G League! 💪
The former No. 3 overall pick averaged 17.9 PPG and 9.4 RPG on 67% FG for the @noblesvilleboom. Okafor dropped a career-high 38 PTS (18/21 FG) vs. the Knicks and earned an #NBACallUp to the Pacers."