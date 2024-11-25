Former NBA 3rd Overall Pick The Golden State Warriors Must Consider Signing
Jahlil Okafor hasn't played in the NBA since the 2020-21 season.
That said, the former Duke superstar is currently playing for the Indiana Pacers G League affiliate (Indiana Mad Ants).
He has had an excellent start to the year with averages of 18.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 68.9% from the field in seven games.
At this point of his career, Okafor could likely be signed to a 10-day contract.
I believe the Golden State Warriors should consider bringing in the 28-year-old to see if he would be a fit for their team.
The Warriors could use another big man who has an ability to score points.
Okafor was the third pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
He was seen as a player who had All-Star potential.
While he never reached that level, Okafor was always a reliable scorer.
The Warriors are a franchise that has done an excellent job of bringing out the best in their role players.
Okafor is still young enough that he could end up returning to the NBA for another stretch.
Right now, the Warriors are getting a lot out of new additions Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson and Lindy Waters III.
Okafor spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons over six seasons.
His career averages are currently 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.2% from the field in 247 games.
The Warriors are the best team in the Western Conference with a 12-4 record.