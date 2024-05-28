Former NBA 4th Overall Pick Reportedly Will Be On The Trading Block
De'Andre Hunter is coming off another productive year where he averaged 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 57 regular season games.
He has now played five seasons in the NBA (all with the Atlanta Hawks).
On Tuesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Hawks are expected to make him available on the trade market this summer.
Via Scotto's article on HoopsHype: "Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter was another name rival executives expected to become available for Atlanta as the draft nears."
Hunter was the fourth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft (out of Virginia).
He has been unable to break out as an All-Star caliber forward, but is still a very reliable role player that could help a lot of teams.
Over 263 regular season games, Hunter has solid career averages of 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range.
In addition, he has played in 16 NBA playoff games.
As for the Hawks, they are coming off a season where they were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournaent, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
In 2021, the Hawks reached the Eastern Conference finals and they lost in the first round of the playoffs (in 2022 and 2023).