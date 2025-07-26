Former NBA 5th Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent
Alex Len spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers.
He finished the year with averages of 1.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 46 games.
This summer, Len became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On July 26, the 32-year-old still remains unsigned.
Len was initially the fifth pick in the 2013 NBA Draft (out of Maryland) by the Phoenix Suns.
Despite never becoming a consistent starter, he has done an excellent job of carving out a 12-year career.
In addition to the Lakers, Suns and Kings, Len has also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards.
His career averages are 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.0% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 690 games (244 starts).
Via Dionysis Aravantinos of overplayshow: "NBA free agents who could be of interest to EuroLeague teams:
Precious Achiuwa
Mo Bamba
Micah Potter
Orlando Robinson
Alex Len
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl"