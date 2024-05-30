Former NBA 6th Man Of The Year Could Be On The Trading Block
Jordan Clarkson is coming off another productive year for the Utah Jazz.
He finished the season with averages of 17.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in 55 games.
On Wednesday, Evan Sidery noted that Clarkson could be on the trading block this summer.
Via Sidery: "The Jazz are expected to make Jordan Clarkson available on the trade market.
After renegotiating and extending his contract, Clarkson is owed only $14 million annually over the next two seasons.
Utah could fetch additional draft capital from contenders in need of scoring punch."
The Jazz are in a rebuilding mode and finished the regular season with a 31-51 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two seasons after trading away franchise cornerstones Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell in the summer of 2022.
Considering Clarkson is 31 years old, he would be better suited for a contending team looking for bench depth.
Clarkson was the 46th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has played ten seasons in the league for the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers (in addition to the Jazz).
The 2021 6th Man of The Year has career averages of 16.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 716 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 43 playoff games and was with the Cavs when they reached the 2018 NBA Finals.