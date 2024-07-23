Fastbreak

Former NBA 9th Overall Pick Signs With New Team

Trey Burke, who had the longest tenure of his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks, has signed with a team in Puerto Rico.

Jun 27, 2013; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Trey Burke (Michigan) poses with NBA commisioner David Stern after being selected as the number nine overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2013 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Trey Burke most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

He finished that season with averages of 5.1 points and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field and 31.7% from the three-point range in 42 games.

On Tuesday, Burke officially signed with a new team (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).

Via La Guerra del BSN (Translated to English): "#BSNPR | OFFICIAL: Ex-NBA point guard Trey Burke is the new reinforcement of the Guaynabo Mets, replacing Gabe York who leaves due to injury."

Burke spent part of last season playing in the G League.

He averaged 21.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 10 Showcase Cup games (nine starts).

Burke was initially the ninth pick in the 2013 NBA Draft after a legendary college career at Michigan.

He played two seasons for the Wolverines and had averages of 16.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 73 games.

Apr 8, 2013; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Trey Burke (3) dribbles between his legs against Louisville Cardinals guard Peyton Siva (3) during the second half of the championship game in the 2013 NCAA mens Final Four at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Over nine seasons in the NBA, Burke played for the Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.

His career averages were 9.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 31.5% from the three-point range in 498 regular season games.

The 31-year-old also appeared in 21 NBA playoff games (three starts).

