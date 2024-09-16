Former NBA All-Defensive Player The Lakers Must Consider Signing
Robert Covington is one of the best NBA free agents still available on September 16.
Last season, the former Tennessee State star played 29 games for the Philadelphia 76res and Los Angeles Clippers.
He averaged 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range.
I believe that an excellent landing spot for Covington would be the Los Angeles Lakers.
They could use his defense and three-point shooting on the wing to help them get through the regular season (and in certain spots during the NBA playoffs).
The Lakers have a veteran-led roster, so Covington (33) would fit well in their locker room.
Covington has spent 11 seasons in the NBA with the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Philadlephia 76ers.
His career averages are 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 614 regular season games.
During the 2018 season, Covington was named to the All-Defensive 1st team.
While the Lakers had an up-and-down season last year, they still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, so there is an expectation that they will be able to contend for a title.
With limited options this late into the offseason, Covington is one of the best chances for them to improve their roster.
The Lakers will play their first game of the 2024-25 season when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 22.