Former NBA All-Star Says Nikola Jokic Is Putting Up Empty Stats

Jokic's last 3 games is ridiculous by even Jokic standards



20-20 TRIPLE-DOUBLE:

27 PTS, 20 REB, 11 AST, 3 STL (50% FG)

CAREER HIGH IN POINTS:

56 PTS, 16 REB, 8 AST, 3 3PT (58% FG)

48-PT DOUBLE-DOUBLE:

48 PTS, 14 REB, 8 AST, 3 3PT, 3 STL (59% FG)pic.twitter.com/FKyGiC76Hc