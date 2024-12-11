Former NBA All-Star Says Nikola Jokic Is Putting Up Empty Stats
Nikola Jokic is in the middle of one of the best statistical seasons in NBA history.
The Denver Nuggets star is averaging an incredible 32.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field and 50.6% from the three-point range.
Via Ballislife.com: "Jokic's last 3 games is ridiculous by even Jokic standards
20-20 TRIPLE-DOUBLE:
27 PTS, 20 REB, 11 AST, 3 STL (50% FG)
CAREER HIGH IN POINTS:
56 PTS, 16 REB, 8 AST, 3 3PT (58% FG)
48-PT DOUBLE-DOUBLE:
48 PTS, 14 REB, 8 AST, 3 3PT, 3 STL (59% FG)"
However, the Nuggets have been a mediocre team in the competitive Western Conference.
Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas made surprising comments about Jokic since the Nuggets are not seen as a title contender (via Gil's Arena).
Arenas: "Everyone on a bad team can put up real good numbers... We see every year there's always some player that is on a bad team that's putting up, what do you call them? Empty stats. They don't want to call this empty stats when they're losing? It just makes no sense... You guys won a championship. You're supposed to come back and dominate."
After winning the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat, the Nuggets lost in the second round of the 2024 playoffs to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Jokic has won three out of the previous four MVP Awards.
He will have an excellent chance to win his fourth in 2025.