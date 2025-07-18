Former NBA All-Star Sends Clear Message To LaMelo Ball
LaMelo Ball is one of the most talented players in the NBA at just 23 years old.
The Charlotte Hornets guard is coming off a season where he averaged 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 47 games.
In a recent interview with Podcast P with Paul George, Baron Davis spoke about Ball.
Davis: "LaMelo needs to have like a goal going into the season. I'mma be the top point guard coming out at the end of the season. I'mma play 82 games... And I'mma get my team to the playoffs. On the team side, there gotta be some accountability or some direction. LaMelo needs stability around him."
So far, the Hornets have been unable to build a playoff contender around Ball.
Over his five seasons in the NBA, the 2022 All-Star has never played in a playoff game.
Via NBA History (in 2023): "LaMelo Ball is the second youngest player in NBA history to total 1,000 career points, rebounds, and assists. (21 years, 177 days)
The youngest? LeBron James (20 years, 110 days)"
As for Davis, he made two All-Star Games over his 13 NBA seasons.
The former UCLA guard played the first three years of his career for the Hornets.
His career averages were 16.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 835 games.