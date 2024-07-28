Former NBA All-Star Deron Williams Reveals Wild Kevin Garnett Story
Kevin Garnett is seen by many as one of the most competitive players in NBA history.
Deron Williams was briefly teammates with Garnett on the Brooklyn Nets (2013-15).
Recently, Williams shared an incredible Garnett story on his new show (No Media on PlayersTV).
Williams: "Who you see on TV, who you see telling these stories, that's KG all the time. He's on all the time. Games he was even more on because he was amped up; he was ready to go; he's a competitor like no other. I've definitely seen and heard some things. I don't even like telling this story. When we were in Utah, one of my teammates was on the free throw line, and KG was pretty active that night. They're lined up next to each other, and he walked up to him and ripped the back of his neck like this with a finger and then tasted it and said, 'Oh yeah, I knew you was sweet.'"
Garnett played 21 seasons for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets.
His career averages were 17.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range in 1,462 regular season games.
The 2004 MVP helped lead the Celtics to the NBA Championship over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers (in 2008).
There have been many stories about his legendary trash-talking ability on the court.
As for Williams, he was once among the best point guards in the NBA.
The Illinois legend played 12 seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets.