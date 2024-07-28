Fastbreak

Former NBA All-Star Deron Williams Reveals Wild Kevin Garnett Story

Deron Williams spoke about his former Brooklyn Nets teammate Kevin Garnett.

Ben Stinar

Apr 5, 2014; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Kevin Garnett (2) celebrates with guard Deron Williams (8) during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. The Nets defeated the Sixers 105-101. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 5, 2014; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Kevin Garnett (2) celebrates with guard Deron Williams (8) during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. The Nets defeated the Sixers 105-101. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports / Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Garnett is seen by many as one of the most competitive players in NBA history.

Deron Williams was briefly teammates with Garnett on the Brooklyn Nets (2013-15).

Recently, Williams shared an incredible Garnett story on his new show (No Media on PlayersTV).

Williams: "Who you see on TV, who you see telling these stories, that's KG all the time. He's on all the time. Games he was even more on because he was amped up; he was ready to go; he's a competitor like no other. I've definitely seen and heard some things. I don't even like telling this story. When we were in Utah, one of my teammates was on the free throw line, and KG was pretty active that night. They're lined up next to each other, and he walked up to him and ripped the back of his neck like this with a finger and then tasted it and said, 'Oh yeah, I knew you was sweet.'"

Garnett played 21 seasons for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets.

His career averages were 17.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range in 1,462 regular season games.

Nov 3, 2013; Orlando, FL, USA; Brooklyn Nets point guard Deron Williams (8) and power forward Kevin Garnett (2) high five against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The 2004 MVP helped lead the Celtics to the NBA Championship over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers (in 2008).

There have been many stories about his legendary trash-talking ability on the court.

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Kevin Garnett is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

As for Williams, he was once among the best point guards in the NBA.

The Illinois legend played 12 seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets.

