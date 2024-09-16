Former NBA All-Star Faces Backlash For Bold Idea To Change Draft
Gilbert Arenas was once among the best guards in the NBA when he made the All-Star Game for three straight seasons (2005-07).
He last played in the league during the 2012 season but has been able to regain notoriety for his popular podcast (Gil's Arena).
Recently, Arenas floated an idea to change how the NBA Draft works.
Arenas: "They should test the theory out. You have the draft so we know who's picking. Whoever is considered mock draft at number one, number two, you ask ask him what team he wants.... Let's say you want to go to the Lakers and play with LeBron and you're supposed to be the number one pick and that pick is 17th and that's 17th money. Are you going to take that 17th money?"
Many fans (who did not like the idea) reacted on social media (h/t Legion Hoops).
Via @JustinOchoa317: "💀💀💀 absurd idea"
Via @seanhalfcourt: "Death, taxes, and Gilbert Arenas having the worst possible take on every topic when it comes to basketball.
The three constants of life."
Via @Drbluejaykay: "We need to stop podcasting"
Via @AidanLaPorta69: "Stop giving this dude a platform"
Via @ESPNneedsIKD: "Horrible idea once again 🔥"
Via @CookedByRiley0: "I don’t think he has ever come up with a good take dawg how does it get worse every time"
Via @CallMeMrRivas: "Stop reposting this clown. OMG"
Via @tschwartz09: "He’s said many egregious things but this is up there with the worst of the worst"
Arenas played 11 seasons for the Grizzlies, Magic, Wizards and Warriors.