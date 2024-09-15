Former NBA All-Star Makes Bold Luka Doncic Prediction
Luka Doncic is one of the best ten players in the NBA and is coming off another sensational season for the Dallas Mavericks.
He finished this past year with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Recently, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas made a bold prediction about Doncic (via Gil's Arena).
Arenas: "I'd be surprised if he don't average a triple-double. If you was averaging that many assists with what you had, and now you have a guy who's a catch-and-shoot. Some of your assists will come without even any effort this time. You should average a triple-double. He will probably be the number one candidate for MVP. He's going to do something that hasn't been done in a few years, and that's average a triple-double."
Doncic was extremely close last season, as he was less than one assist and one rebound per game away from achieving the milestone.
Russell Westbrook was the last player to average a triple-double (Washington Wizards, 2021).
The addition of Klay Thompson will likely give Doncic and the Mavs a huge boost.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
As for Arenas, he played 11 seasons for the Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies.