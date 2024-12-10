Former NBA All-Star Makes Bold LeBron James Statement
LeBron James is clearly one of the best five players in NBA history.
Many believe he is in the top two (with Michael Jordan).
However, former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury is not one of the people (via Whistle).
Marbury: "They think I'm a LeBron James hater... They get mad because I don't agree that I don't think he's better than Jordan. I played against all three of them. I've never seen Jordan or Kobe shoot an airball at a free throw line... I think that as a basketball player, he's the most all-around basketball player to ever touch the basketball.. As far as basketball player, come on man, he shouldn't be even mentioned in the same breath as Michael Jordan."
Marbury also spoke about he believes that Steph Curry should have won the MVP at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
James is currently in his 22nd NBA season (seventh with the Lakers).
He is currently averaging 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 23 games.
In his most recent game, the 39-year-old put up an incredible 39 points, ten rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 14/25 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
Many pundits already have their opinions made up on where James ranks all time.
That said, if he can win another title (at his age), some may be willing to change their mind.