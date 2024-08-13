Former NBA All-Star Continues To Call Out LeBron James
LeBron James is widely seen as one of the best two best players in NBA history.
That said, a lot of people feel strongly that James will never be as great as six-time NBA Champion Michael Jordan.
Former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury is one of those people (h/t NBACentral).
Via Marbury's post on X: "Shouldn’t even be mentioned in the same breath as MJ."
His post comes just days after he also disagreed with James winning the Men's Basketball Olympics MVP.
Marbury wrote (in a deleted post on Instagram): "They gave the MVP to the wrong player. Maybe they called out the wrong name by accident. I think we need to try to rewind ⏪ the moment when @stephencurry30 displayed himself as the best shooter who ever touched the ball. In international ball, if you can’t shoot, you can’t have the ball at the end of the game. I get LeBron is the King to many, but let me say this: when you give him what he doesn’t deserve, you basically say that because of what he’s done, he should receive such a high honor on the biggest stage. No, he didn’t earn it this time."
Marbury is arguably a Hall of Famer for his NBA (and overseas) career.
He made two NBA All-Star Games with the New Jersey Nets and Phoenix Suns.
His career averages were 19.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 846 games.