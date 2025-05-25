Former NBA All-Star Questions Nike's Bronny James Decision
Bronny James is coming off his rookie season as an NBA player for the Los Angeles Lakers.
While his playing time was limited, Bronny is already one of the most popular players in the entire league.
Via Bleacher Report: "BRONNY KNOCKS DOWN THE PULL UP THREE 🎯
CROWD WENT CRAZY IN OKC 🔥"
Early this year, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas questioned why Nike did not make a shoe to sell (for Bronny).
Arenas (h/t Underdog): "I'm surprised Nike didn't drop a shoe... Ya'll think it's stats, man... You already know them [expletive] kid's is buying Bronny's shoes."
Former NBA player Kenyon Martin also added: "I have a six-year-old at home. Just as excited when we went to the game that he saw Bronny as he was to take a picture with LeBron with his dad."
Bronny finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 2.3 points per contest.
Despite his lack of minutes at the NBA level, the 20-year-old was one of the most productive players in the G League.
Via @BronnyMuse06: "Bronny James first year in the G league is officially over
22 PPG
5 RPG
5.5 APG
2 SPG
38% 3FG
44% FG
What is next for Bronny?"
The Lakers went 50-32 during the regular season, which had them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Bronny played four total minutes during the five-game series.