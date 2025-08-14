Former NBA All-Star Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr.'s Viral Instagram Post
Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most popular athletes in recent sports history.
The ten-year NFL veteran recently made a post to Instagram that had over 150,000 likes.
He wrote: "i just been in the cuts getting it in… gotta write the ending to my own story. Gods plan"
One person who left a comment on the post was former NBA star Isaiah Thomas.
He wrote: "🏁🏁🏁"
Thomas has also been an extremely popular athlete, which is why many fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction.
He did not play in the NBA last year after spending the 2023-24 season with the Phoenix Suns.
That said, Thomas averaged 29.1 points per contest in 14 G League games.
Via Hoop Central (on January 28): "ISAIAH THOMAS TONIGHT:
40 POINTS
8 ASSISTS
3 REBOUNDS
12/28 FGM
4/10 3PM
5/5 FTM"
Thomas has been a long supporter of Beckham Jr.
He wrote (in 2022): "Good luck to the homies @obj @jalenramsey @VonMiller 🏁🏁🏁"
Beckham Jr. only appeared in nine games for the Miami Dolphins last season.
He last made the Pro Bowl during the 2016 season (with the New York Giants).
Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network (on August 13) "Three-time Pro Bowl WR Odell Beckham Jr. has drawn interest from several teams and plans to play somewhere in 2025, per source.
As OBJ posted himself, he is not retiring, and he continues to train in anticipation of being on the field soon."