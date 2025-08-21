Fastbreak

Former NBA All-Star Reacts To Steph Curry's Viral Instagram Post

Carlos Boozer commented on the Golden State Warriors star's post.

Ben Stinar

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Steph Curry is one of the most popular atheletes in the world.

The Golden State Warriors legend has been in China promoting his shoe brand.

He recently made a post to Instagram that had over 40,000 likes in six hours.

Curry wrote: "The warmth and energy of the people, the culture, the food, and really every moment made this trip one for the books. China, I'll be carrying these memories with me for a long time!"

One person who left a comment on the post was former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer.

Boozer wrote: "🔥🔥🔥"

Dwyane Wade, Seth Curry, Mark Jackson and Damion Lee were among the NBA players to like the post.

