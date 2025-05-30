Former NBA All-Star Reportedly On Trading Block
Nikola Vucevic is still among the best offensive centers in the NBA at 34.
The Chicago Bulls star finished the year with averages of 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 40.2% from the three-point range in 73 games.
According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Bulls will look to trade the two-time NBA All-Star this summer.
Vucevic was the 16th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.
Before the Bulls, he spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic.
The 34-year-old has career averages of 17.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 972 games.
Vucevic could be an extremely good addition to a contender who is looking for a big man that can score.
His shooting ability also makes him valuable.
Via The Chicago Bulls (on March 10): "VOOOOOOOOOOOCH.
Nikola Vucevic has officially passed Horace Grant to become No. 3 in Bulls franchise history in double-doubles."
With where the Bulls currently sit, having a player at Vucevic's age does not make sense in their long-term plans.
Last summer, they traded Alex Caruso (30) to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey (22).
The Bulls finished the 2024-25 season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third straight season.