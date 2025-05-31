Former NBA All-Star Revealed He Almost Got Traded To Philadelphia 76ers
Jeff Teague was once a very good NBA point guard.
The 12-year veteran had his longest stint with the Atlanta Hawks (eight years).
Recently, the former Wake Forest star revealed that the Hawks almost traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Teague (via Club 520 Podcast): "They're like, we're gonna send you to Philly... This is when Philly was a**... I was like, nah. They were like we're gonna trade you to Philly. They gonna give us a first-round pick."
At that stage of his career, Teague was only one year removed from making the 2015 NBA All-Star Game.
Therefore, (on a bad 76ers team) it's possible he would have led the team in scoring and assists.
Teague revealed that a dinner with Mike Budenholzer led to him getting traded somewhere he wanted to go (the Indiana Pacers).
Via ESPN's SportsCenter (in 2014): "Jeff Teague is the first Hawks player with 20+ points, 10+ assists in a playoff game since Spud Webb in 1986."
Teague was the 19th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.
He also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.
His career averages were 12.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 826 games.
Via NBA on ESPN (in 2016): "Jeff Teague dropped 17 dimes tonight (a career high).
He's the 1st Pacers player with 17+ assists in a game since 2002."
Teague was with the Bucks when they won the 2021 title.