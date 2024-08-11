Former NBA All-Star In Major Disagreement With LeBron James News
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James just finished up his fourth Olympics.
The four-time NBA Champion is now a three-time Gold medalist, as Team USA defeated France by a score of 98-87 on Saturday.
James finished the closeout game with 14 points, six rebounds, ten assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/10 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
James was named as the Men's Basketball Olympics MVP.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "LeBron adds Olympics MVP to his trophy case 🏆🇺🇸"
Following the news, former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury (who was at the game) wrote on Instagram that he disagrees with James winning MVP.
His comment had over 500 likes in six hours.
Marbury wrote: "They gave the MVP to the wrong player. Maybe they called out the wrong name by accident. I think we need to try to rewind ⏪ the moment when @stephencurry30 displayed himself as the best shooter who ever touched the ball. In international ball, if you can’t shoot, you can’t have the ball at the end of the game. I get LeBron is the King to many, but let me say this: when you give him what he doesn’t deserve, you basically say that because of what he’s done, he should receive such a high honor on the biggest stage. No, he didn’t earn it this time."
Curry finished the final game with 24 points, one rebound, five assists and two steals while shooting 8/13 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.