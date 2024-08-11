Fastbreak

Former NBA All-Star In Major Disagreement With LeBron James News

Former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury doesn't think LeBron James should have won Olympics MVP.

Ben Stinar

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard LeBron James (6) celebrates with the gold medal after defeating France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard LeBron James (6) celebrates with the gold medal after defeating France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James just finished up his fourth Olympics.

The four-time NBA Champion is now a three-time Gold medalist, as Team USA defeated France by a score of 98-87 on Saturday.

James finished the closeout game with 14 points, six rebounds, ten assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/10 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.

James was named as the Men's Basketball Olympics MVP.

Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "LeBron adds Olympics MVP to his trophy case 🏆🇺🇸"

Following the news, former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury (who was at the game) wrote on Instagram that he disagrees with James winning MVP.

His comment had over 500 likes in six hours.

Marbury wrote: "They gave the MVP to the wrong player. Maybe they called out the wrong name by accident. I think we need to try to rewind ⏪ the moment when @stephencurry30 displayed himself as the best shooter who ever touched the ball. In international ball, if you can’t shoot, you can’t have the ball at the end of the game. I get LeBron is the King to many, but let me say this: when you give him what he doesn’t deserve, you basically say that because of what he’s done, he should receive such a high honor on the biggest stage. No, he didn’t earn it this time."

Stephon Marbury's Comment
Stephon Marbury's Comment / August 10

Curry finished the final game with 24 points, one rebound, five assists and two steals while shooting 8/13 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.