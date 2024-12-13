Former NBA All-Star Thinks Ben Simmons Would Be A Good Fit For This Team
Ben Simmons was once among the best young superstars in the NBA.
After a Hall of Fame caliber start to his career, Simmons has dealt with injuries over the past few seasons.
The Brooklyn Nets forward is currently averaging 5.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest while shooting 60.8% from the field in 18 games.
Recently, former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson said that he thinks the Boston Celtics would be a good fit for Simmons (if he were to get bought out by the Nets).
Via Basketball Forever: "Boston Celtics are named favorites to land Ben Simmons in a trade or buyout by the deadline according to bookmaker odds."
Johnson commented: "Good fit for him 👍🏾 I like it.."
The Nets had been seen as a team who would be among the worst in the league.
However, they have gotten off to a surprising start with a 10-14 record in 24 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
If the season ended on Friday, the Nets would host a play-in tournament game.
That said, the Nets could look to trade (or buy out) key players such as Simmons.
He would be a very intriguing reserve on a contender.
The former LSU star has never averaged less than 5.7 assists per contest in a season.
As for Johnson, he had an incredible 18-year career.
He is most known for his time with the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets where he made seven NBA All-Star Games.