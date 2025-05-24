Former NBA All-Star Calls Out Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau
On Friday night, the New York Knicks hosted the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.
The Knicks lost by a score of 114-109.
With the loss, they are now down 0-2 in the series with Game 3 on Sunday in Indiana.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Indiana takes a 2-0 lead over the Knicks behind 39 points on 15-for-29 shooting from Pascal Siakam. Teams who've taken a 2-0 series lead in the conference finals are 76-6, per TNT broadcast. I don't have the exact number, but Knicks starters were a net negative as a unit again in Game 2. Entering play tonight, the Knick starting five was a combined -68 in the postseason."
Former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas sent out a post about Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau that is getting a lot of traction on social media.
He wrote: "Thibs getting out coached… this happens to his teams every year. They die out because he doesn’t trust his bench"
Many fans reacted to his post.
@BucksRealm: "Nail on the head IT. Miss watching you out there."
@StatKingAI: "No clue why he benched KAT so much"
@BigBabyJonathan: "I agree hundred percent that’s why he’ll never win as a coach he doesn’t make that adjustment he too stuck in the old school mentality"
@elfuego_diego: "Didn’t he bench Kat and Hart like a majority of the game?"
@5ProngedClover: "He benched 2 starters half the game idk his game plan never has any rhyme or reason
And then ya got Carlisle maximizing the entirety of that bench"
The Knicks are in the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2000 season.