Former NBA Champion And 12-Year Veteran Is Still A Free Agent

Cory Joseph (Orlando Magic) is still available on August 15.

Apr 3, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; A detailed view of Indiana Pacers guard Cory Joseph (6) shoes during the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images / Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

Cory Joseph played the 2024-25 season for the Orlando Magic.

He finished the year with averages of 3.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 40.3% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 50 games.

This summer, Joseph became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

On August 15, Joseph still remains unsigned.

Apr 25, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cory Joseph (10) brings the ball up court during the first quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

While Joseph does not put up big numbers, he could be a valuable veteran to add to a lot of teams around the league.

In addition to the Magic, the 33-year-old has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors over 12 seasons.

Jan 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Cory Joseph (1) during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
