Former NBA Champion And 12-Year Veteran Is Still A Free Agent
Cory Joseph (Orlando Magic) is still available on August 15.
Cory Joseph played the 2024-25 season for the Orlando Magic.
He finished the year with averages of 3.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 40.3% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 50 games.
This summer, Joseph became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On August 15, Joseph still remains unsigned.
While Joseph does not put up big numbers, he could be a valuable veteran to add to a lot of teams around the league.
In addition to the Magic, the 33-year-old has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors over 12 seasons.
Published |Modified