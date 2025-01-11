Former NBA Champion Makes Bold Cooper Flagg Statement After 42-Point Explosion
On Saturday afternoon, Cooper Flagg led the Duke Blue Devils to their tenth straight victory when they beat Notre Dame (at home) by a score of 86-78.
Flagg exploded for 42 points, six rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 11/14 from the field.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony: "42-point explosion for Cooper Flagg vs Notre Dame, to go along with 7 assists and 6 rebounds. The projected No. 1 pick showed all of his offensive talent making four 3s and 16/17 free throws with all the other things he does to impact winning."
After the game, former NBA Champion Avery Johnson made a bold statement about Flagg (h/t CBS Sports).
Johnson: "I think he's exceeded those expectations. The kid's the number one pick in the draft. If he doesn't play another game this year in college basketball... The kid's still a number one pick... If you're Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets... I would make sure I'm in that position, because this kid is better than anybody that's on your team... He's a kid that can do the same thing that Tim Duncan did for my Spurs back in 1997."
Johnson played 16 seasons in the NBA and helped the Spurs win the 1999 title over the New York Knicks.
He has also been the head coach for the Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets (and Alabama).
Duke will play their next game on Tuesday when they host Miami.
They are 14-2 in 16 games.