Former NBA Champion Makes Bold LeBron James Analogy After Lakers-Timberwolves Game
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center by a score of 109-80.
LeBron James continues to be in a shooting slump, as the future Hall of Famer finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists while shooting 4/16 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range.
Via ClutchPoints: "LeBron James has shot under 45% from the field for 6 consecutive games.
James has only done that 2 other times in his NBA career, both coming in his ROOKIE season over 20 years ago 🤯"
After the game, ESPN star (and former teammate of James) Kendrick Perkins sent out a post that had over 2,000 likes.
Legion Hoops wrote: "LeBron James tonight:
10 points
8 rebounds
6 turnovers
4/16 FG
0/4 3P
Make that 19 straight misses from three in last 4 games 😳 (via @realapp_ )"
Perkins responded: "A car running perfectly can fall apart after it hits 100k miles. Age 40 might be his 100k. I mean at least that what my grandfather told me when his Oldsmobile stopped running"
James has been incredible over the previous three seasons despite being far from his prime.
Even with his struggles over the last week, James is still averaging 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 48.2% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 21 games.
The Lakers are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 12-9 record in 21 games.
They will play the Heat on Wednesday in Miami.