ESPN Star Says Warriors Should Trade For 2x NBA All-Star

Former NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins thinks the Golden State Warriors should trade for Zion Williamson.

Dec 21, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and guard Stephen Curry (30) look on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have had an up-and-down start to the 2024-25 NBA season.

That said, they still remain one of the most talked about teams in the league with Steph Curry still on the roster.

Recently, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins (who is a former NBA Champion) made the claim that the Warriors should trade for New Orelans Pelicans star Zion Williamson.

Perkins: "When you think about the Warriors, you gotta get a guy that's going to move the needle. I'm looking at a guy like Zion Williamson... Low-risk for high-reward... He's has one of the most unique contracts in NBA history... Whoever has him can waive him at the end of the season, so why not take a chance on a guy like Zion? I feel like Zion in Golden State will be a different Zion Wiliamson... He needs to be around greatness."

