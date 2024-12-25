ESPN Star Says Warriors Should Trade For 2x NBA All-Star
The Golden State Warriors have had an up-and-down start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
That said, they still remain one of the most talked about teams in the league with Steph Curry still on the roster.
Recently, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins (who is a former NBA Champion) made the claim that the Warriors should trade for New Orelans Pelicans star Zion Williamson.
Perkins: "When you think about the Warriors, you gotta get a guy that's going to move the needle. I'm looking at a guy like Zion Williamson... Low-risk for high-reward... He's has one of the most unique contracts in NBA history... Whoever has him can waive him at the end of the season, so why not take a chance on a guy like Zion? I feel like Zion in Golden State will be a different Zion Wiliamson... He needs to be around greatness."