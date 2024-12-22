Former NBA Champion Kenny Smith Makes Bold Victor Wembanyama Statement
Victor Wembanyama is coming off a sensational performance against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The San Antonio Spurs star finished with 30 points, seven rebounds, three assists and ten blocks while shooting 8/16 from the field.
He led the Spurs to a 114-94 victory.
Via The NBA: "ALL TEN OF WEMBY'S REJECTIONS
30 points.
10 blocks.
7 rebounds.
4 threes.
The first player in NBA history age 20 or younger to record multiple games of 10+ blocks!"
Earlier in the week, former NBA star Kenny Smith made a bold statement about Wembanyama.
Smith (via the NBA on TNT): "I said it when I first saw him in Vegas. This guy in 3-4 years, he'll be the MVP of the league. I'm still gonna stick by that. I think in his fourth year, he'll be MVP of this league."
Wembanyama is in just his second season.
The 20-year-old is averaging 24.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 23 games.
Smith is making a strong prediction, but it's very possible that the Spurs can become a playoff team over the next three seasons, which would improve his chances (if he continues to get better).
There is no question that Wembanyama has an excellent chance to make the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.
The Spurs are 15-13 in 28 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.