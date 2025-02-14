Former NBA Champion Makes Shockingly Bold Bronny James Statement
Bronny James is currently in the middle of his rookie season in the NBA/G League.
The former USC guard had a rough start to his career, but he has been playing his best stretch of basketball over the last month.
In his most recent G League game, Bronny put up 28 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 12/23 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Bronny James regular season G League stats:
22.6 PPG
5.4 RPG
4.4 APG
2.2 SPG
3.2 3PM
43/39/79%"
Following his hot strech, former NBA Champion Nick Young made a shockingly bold statement about Bronny.
Young (via Gil's Arena): "I feel like if Bronny woulda been playing like this, he woulda been the number one pick."
Ironically (after Young's hot take), Bronny had his best NBA game on Wednesday night when the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Utah Jazz by a score of 131-119.
He finished with nine points and one assist while shooting 3/4 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in eight mintues of playing time.
Bronny (who was the 55th pick) made the decision to leave college after his freshman season.
Therefore, it's possible he would have been a much higher selection if he had stayed for longer.
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-20 record in 52 games.
They will host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.