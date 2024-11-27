Former NBA Champion Calls Out LeBron James After Lakers-Suns Game
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
The Lakers got blown out by a score of 127-100.
LeBron James finished the loss with 18 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists while shooting 7/16 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
After the tough games, Kendrick Perkins sent out a post (via X) about his former teammate.
Perkins wrote: "Bron was horrible tonight defensively and his body language was unacceptable"
The Lakers went into halftime down by just two points.
However, they were destroyed (36-18) in the third quarter.
Perkins also added: "The Suns look like a lottery team without KD but with KD… they definitely look like legit Title Contenders!"
With the loss, the Lakers are now in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
They are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 10-7 record in 17 games.
On the road, the Lakers are just 3-5 in eight games.
Following the Suns, they will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs.
Via Underdog NBA: "Lakers against teams with winning records:
3-6
Lakers against teams with losing records:
7-1"
While James had a tough night against the Suns, he is still having an incredible season at nearly 40.
He is averaging 23.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in his first 17 games.