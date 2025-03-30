Former NBA Champion Makes Bold Austin Reaves Statement During Lakers-Grizzlies
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Grizzlies (in Memphis) by a score of 134-127.
Austin Reaves led the way with 31 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 8/16 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "LeBron, Luka and Austin Reaves combined for 85 points and 25 assists."
During the game, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins sent out a bold post about Reaves.
His post had over 1,500 likes in 30 minutes.
Perkins wrote: "Yes Luka and Bron are the Best Players on the Lakers but Austin Reaves is the most IMPORTANT Player"
Reaves is now averaging 20.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 66 games.
Via @pickuphoop: "The Lakers are the only team in the NBA with three players averaging at least 20 PPG and 5 APG.
Doncic: 27.8 PPG, 7.8 APG
LeBron: 24.5 PPG, 8.5 APG
Reaves: 20.1 PPG, 5.9 APG"
With the victory over Memphis, the Lakers are now 45-29 in 74 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They are 17-20 in 37 games away from Crypto.com Arena.
On Monday night, the Lakers will play their next game when they host the Houston Rockets.
As for the Grizzlies, they dropped to 44-30 in 74 games, which has them as the fifth seed.