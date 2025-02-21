Former NBA Champion Has Depressing Prediction Where Cooper Flagg Will Get Drafted
Cooper Flagg has been the talk of the NBA world nearly a year.
The 18-year-old Duke freshman is expected to be selected with the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.
Right now, he is averaging 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 26 games.
Recently, former NBA Champion Jeff Teague predicted where he will land.
Teague (via Club 520 Podcast): "He's gonna get picked by the Jazz, but I hate it. I hate it."
While Flagg would be an intriguing addition to the Jazz, Teague does not seem to like his prediction.
The Jazz have had multiple runs as a contender over the last few decades, but they are far from one of the premier franchises in the NBA.
Whichever team is able to land Flagg will get a huge boost in ratings, popularity and ticket sales.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony on February 12: "Cooper Flagg has put a stranglehold on the No. 1 pick conversation, exploding in ACC play emerging as the best player in college basketball despite recently turning 18."
Right now, the Jazz are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-41 record in 44 games.
Other teams such as the San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers will be in the mix to get the top pick.
Many fans would love to see Flagg paired with Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama.