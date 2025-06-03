Former NBA Champion Wants To Coach The New York Knicks
Metta World Peace is from New York City.
The 2010 NBA Champion also spent one season with the New York Knicks (2013-14).
After the news of the Knicks firing head coach Tom Thibodeau, World Peace sent out a post (via X).
He wrote: "Metta is the perfect choice for head coach of the @nyknicks . Since 1999 this was suppose to happen. I’ve never ran from the city. When all the top players left NYC because it was hard , I went to @StJohnsBBall . I wanted to be drafted by the Knicks, I seemed to be the only one un-afraid of the city. I’m built to challenge the city. I’m the number one guy for the job. And I have 360degree experience."
World Peace is most known for his time with the Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers.
He won the 2010 title in Los Angeles (and the 2004 Defensive Player of The Year with Indiana).
He also wrote: "I want every bit of the smoke in NYC. I’m 100% in and ready to HEAD COACH the great @nyknicks .
Queens bred.
Dominated my Highschool era.
Three championship at the Rucker and never lost one at Rucker.
3 Championships at the real Gershwin when there was no security.
Lots more on the NYC front.
Had a Knick practice shirt and short on at the 1999 draft.
NBA accolades speak for themselves. I basically locked up tons of hall of famers. Sorry. But light work.
Metta is ready for the city.
#thecityismine"
World Peace had career averages of 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 991 games.