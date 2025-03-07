Former NBA Coach Makes Bold Julius Erving Statement
Julius Erving is one of the best players in NBA (and ABA) history.
Many of the greatest basketball players looked up to Erving before their own rise to superstardom.
Recently, George Karl made a bold statement about Erving (via X).
Karl wrote: "The ABA - NBA merger is the most important event in pro hoops history.
And Dr. J was the face of the ABA.
So, Dr. J is the most important person in pro hoops history!"
Many people reacted to Karl's post.
@SportsToonsPlus: "…and then immediately became the face of the NBA. Oh, yeah he’s also the only player in pro basketball history to be the MVP of both leagues. I’m tired of Doc being underrated on the all-time greats lists."
@Turley33: "Dr J is important figure but Larry and Magic arriving is the most important event in NBA history and thus the most important figure in NBA history . The league was still in tape delay and an after thought compared to MLB and NBA."
@woodiablo: "Too bad the NBA wouldn't let him hook up with Pistol Pete. One of the leagues biggest mistakes IMHO."
@bostonrandy: "Yet, people forget (or are unaware) that he suited up for a couple of pre-season games with the Atlanta Hawks while he was, still, with the Virginia Squires."
Erving spent all 11 seasons of his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Before that, he played five ABA seasons with the New York Nets and Virginia Squires.
The 75-year-old won three titles (two ABA and one NBA).