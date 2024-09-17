Former NBA G League Player LiAngelo Ball Responds To Instagram Troll
LiAngelo Ball is one of the most notable basketball players to not make the NBA.
His most recent attempt came during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Charlotte Hornets training camp roster (and G League team).
Ball has over 2.8 million followers on Instagram, which is more than most players in the NBA.
On Monday, he sent out a post that had over 32,000 likes and 180 comments in less than ten hours.
Ball captioned his post: "Took a break they thought I fell off, but I was plottin💫🥶"
Instagram user @darynsanderbeck commented: "Bro should turn the comments off"
Ball surprisingly responded: "@darynsanderbeck ion care bout no comments gang ik what im bout🤟🏽 say anything I love it"
At just 25, it's still possible that Ball could end up returning to the G League (or another pro team).
Last season, he had a quick stop with a team in Mexico.
Ball has spent two seasons in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm.
His career averages are 4.4 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 31 regular season games (six starts).
Ball is the older brother of Hornets star LaMelo.
Last season, LaMelo averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.
He is also the younger brother of Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball (who has been out since the 2021-22 season due to injuries).