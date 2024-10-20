Former NBA G League Player LiAngelo Ball Reveals Plan For Basketball Future
LiAngelo Ball last played in the G League during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Greensboro Swarm.
That year, he averaged 5.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.0% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 11 Showcase Cup games (he also appeared in three regular season games).
Recently, Ball spoke about his basketball future (via The WAE Show).
Ball: "I'm still going... I'm not done... I like the Big3. I might just play in the Big3 because it's during the summer. I just like to hoop. That's it. That would be nice to hoop. I might get in the G League... Try to get pulled up the old fashion way."
Over the offseason, Ball has been seen in a lot of workout videos with his trainer (Sean Towns Jr.).
Via @mcflurrywoo on October 2: "Locked and Loaded 🔐
Moving in Motion. @gelo tapped in like a phone line ☎️
Week by week getting better💪🏾"
While LiAngelo has spent time on the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons training camp rosters, he has never appeared in an NBA regular season game.
In addition to his time in the G League, Ball has also played overseas in Lithuania (2017-18) and Mexico (2023-24).
He is the older brother of Hornets star LaMelo Ball and the younger brother of Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball.
Over 31 career G League regular season games, his averages are 4.4 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.