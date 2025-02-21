Former NBA Player Thinks LeBron James Is Lying About Luka Doncic Trade
Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Lakers landed Luka Doncic in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks.
After the deal, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that LeBron James did know the deal was coming.
Via McMenamin on February 2: "LeBron James learned of the Davis-Doncic trade after the Knicks game when it broke while he was out to dinner with his family, sources close to James told ESPN. James was surprised by the news, is processing it and had no idea it was in the works, sources said."
When James met with the media (following the deal) he also said he did not know.
James on February 4 (h/t Jovan Buha of The Athletic): "I was out with my family at dinner and got the news. The first time I heard it, I thought it was for sure fake."
That said, former NBA player Andray Blatche (via Above The Rim with DH 12) thinks James knew.
Blatche: "LeBron knew. I don't care what nobody tell me. Bron knew... You don't make no big decisions like that without talking to LeBron."
So far, the Lakers have gone 1-2 in the three games that Doncic has played with James.
Via StatMuse: "Luka Doncic is shooting 36/21/58% as a Laker."
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-21 record in 54 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
On Saturday night, the Lakers will visit the Devner Nuggets in Colorado.
James is in his seventh season playing for the Lakers.
He led the franchise to the 2020 NBA Championship.